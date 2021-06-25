Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $114,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.