Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Nordson worth $123,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.