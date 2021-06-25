Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $120,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $127.24 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

