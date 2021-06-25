Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Ulta Beauty worth $132,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $351.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock worth $188,354,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

