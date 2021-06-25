Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,197,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.99% of Brixmor Property Group worth $119,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,027,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 679,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

