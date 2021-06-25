Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $115,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $459.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $466.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Argus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.