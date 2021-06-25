Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Service Co. International worth $117,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

