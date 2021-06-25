Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,357 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of FactSet Research Systems worth $117,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $330.63 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

