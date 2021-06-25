Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,511 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Cable One worth $125,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

CABO opened at $1,852.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,790.37. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

