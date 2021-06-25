Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,862 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.33% of Rexnord worth $131,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter.

RXN opened at $48.99 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

