Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 216,278 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Acadia Healthcare worth $121,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

