Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 256,795 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.68% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $115,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

