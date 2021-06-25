Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,479 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of The J. M. Smucker worth $119,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

