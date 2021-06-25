Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,495 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.39% of Valmont Industries worth $120,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,014,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.78. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

