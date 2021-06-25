Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.67% of Webster Financial worth $133,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

