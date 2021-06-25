Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $126,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $359.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

