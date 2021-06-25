Bank of South Carolina Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.94%.

In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,500 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.