Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,577 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

