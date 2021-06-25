Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $38,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $679.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 251.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

