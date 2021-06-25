Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 110,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

