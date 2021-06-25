Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $38,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $247.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

