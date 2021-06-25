Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $34,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $229.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $229.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

