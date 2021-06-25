Barclays PLC Buys 54,252 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $35,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $256.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.81.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

