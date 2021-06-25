Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Boston Properties worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

BXP opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

