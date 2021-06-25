Barclays PLC Has $36.70 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of CDW worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $63,875,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.29 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.