Barclays PLC Has $37.75 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 717,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $37,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

