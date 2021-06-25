Barclays PLC Has $38.30 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $38,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

