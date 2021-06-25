Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Trimble worth $34,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $1,017,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,870,000 after buying an additional 468,431 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.