Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of HubSpot worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $588.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $605.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.15 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

