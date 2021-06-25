Barclays PLC Purchases 21,649 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Cooper Companies worth $33,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $390.61 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.