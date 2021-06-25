Barclays PLC Purchases 322,577 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,577 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of PPL worth $36,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

