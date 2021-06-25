Barclays PLC Purchases 86,714 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.85% of Rapid7 worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 125,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

