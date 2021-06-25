Barclays PLC Purchases 99,205 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Entergy worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.