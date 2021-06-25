Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $37,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $315.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 256.69 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

