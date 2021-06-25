Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of The AES worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in The AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $25.97 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.