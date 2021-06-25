Barclays PLC Sells 4,164 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.98% of LivaNova worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $87.01 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

