Barclays PLC Sells 58,100 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

