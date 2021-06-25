Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ball worth $35,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ball by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 285,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

