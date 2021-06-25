Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 14,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,767. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

