Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 108,444 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29.
Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.19.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
