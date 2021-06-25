Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 942,161 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $7,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 665,192 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

