Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.38

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,201 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £194.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

