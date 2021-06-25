Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

BAS traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, hitting €65.61 ($77.19). 1,655,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.63. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

