BASIC Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. BASIC has a market cap of $19.40 million and $168,182.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00599862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038511 BTC.

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

