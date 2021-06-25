Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Bata has a market cap of $84,258.07 and $29.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00399761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

