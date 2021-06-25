Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $108.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

