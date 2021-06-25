Beacon Price Tops $1.57 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00005006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $218.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00026140 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002251 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002051 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

