Beam (BEAM) Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $37.13 million and $14.50 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,875,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

