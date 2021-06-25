Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.67 ($5.97).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

LON BEZ opened at GBX 325.10 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.48. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.91.

In related news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

