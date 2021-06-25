Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Achieves $150,346.61

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $150,346.61 and $29,602.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

